View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
April 19, 2022

William Grant & Sons’ The Balvenie French Oak 16 Year Old – Product Launch

The expression is the first time The Balvenie has used French oak casks

By James Beeson

  • Category – Spirits, whisky, Scotch, single malt, 46.9% abv
  • Available – From this month
  • Location – The UK
  • Price – SRP of GBP123 (US$160) per 70cl bottle

William Grant & Sons has unveiled a 16-year-old, cask-finished single malt from its The Balvenie brand in the UK.

The expression marks the first time the Speyside distillery has used French oak casks in its 129-year history. The whisky was matured for 16 years in American oak whisky barrels and then finished for an unspecified period in French oak casks previously used for fortified wine Pineau des Charentes in France.

The Scotch joins The Balvenie’s ‘The Flavours of The Balvenie’ range which also includes a 15-year-old Madeira cask-finished expression and an 18-year-old PX Sherry cask iteration, unveiled last month.

Last year, William Grant closed off the ‘Tun 1509’ series from The Balvenie with an eighth bottling. The Balvenie Tun 1509 Batch 8 comprised whisky from 18 different casks brought together in a numbered tun at the brand’s Speyside distillery.

American whiskey at start of the runway not end, as tariff barrier comes down – Click here for a Just Drinks comment

Related Companies
Flor de Caña Rum

Sustainably Produced, Naturally Aged Premium Rum

Visit Profile
AUSTRIA JUICE

Global manufacturer of fruit juice concentrates, flavours and beverage bases

Visit Profile
IFF

Brewing & Distilling Solutions

Visit Profile

Topics in this article: , ,
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every quarter.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Just Drinks