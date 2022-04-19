William Grant & Sons’ The Balvenie French Oak 16 Year Old – Product Launch

Category – Spirits, whisky, Scotch, single malt, 46.9% abv

Available – From this month

Location – The UK

Price – SRP of GBP123 (US$160) per 70cl bottle

William Grant & Sons has unveiled a 16-year-old, cask-finished single malt from its The Balvenie brand in the UK.

The expression marks the first time the Speyside distillery has used French oak casks in its 129-year history. The whisky was matured for 16 years in American oak whisky barrels and then finished for an unspecified period in French oak casks previously used for fortified wine Pineau des Charentes in France.

The Scotch joins The Balvenie’s ‘The Flavours of The Balvenie’ range which also includes a 15-year-old Madeira cask-finished expression and an 18-year-old PX Sherry cask iteration, unveiled last month.

Last year, William Grant closed off the ‘Tun 1509’ series from The Balvenie with an eighth bottling. The Balvenie Tun 1509 Batch 8 comprised whisky from 18 different casks brought together in a numbered tun at the brand’s Speyside distillery.

Related

American whiskey at start of the runway not end, as tariff barrier comes down – Click here for a Just Drinks comment