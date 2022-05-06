This week on Just Drinks

Molson Coors Beverage Co targets 10% US hard seltzer share as Topo Chico tie-up continues to bear fruit

Molson Coors Beverage Co is aiming for at least one in ten hard seltzers in the US to be produced by the group, according to its CEO.

Anheuser-Busch In-Bev boss moves to allay fears over US hard seltzer slowdown

Anheuser-Busch-InBev’s CEO Michel Doukeris has responded to concerns over the state of the US hard seltzer category, blaming the segment’s slowdown on the rise of ready-to-drink cocktails and seasonal fluctuations in demand.

Related

How AR will revolutionise consumer marketing and ease supply chain pressures – focus

Augmented reality (AR) software is poised to revolutionise the way businesses interact with consumers in the digital sales channel, as well as transform operations by enabling repairs and maintenance to be carried out remotely, according to new research.

Russian watchdog approves sale of PepsiCo’s Wimm-Bill-Dann Beverages

The Russian competition watchdog has approved an application by a domestic cheesemaker to buy PepsiCo subsidy Wimm-Bill-Dann Beverages.

In Just Drinks’ company results coverage:

Monster Beverage Corp reports record Q1 sales, plans autumn price hike

Monster Beverage Corp has kicked off 2022 with a bumper first quarter showing, reporting record sales of US$1.51bn in the three months to the end of March.

Anheuser-Busch InBev keeps momentum with double-digit growth in Q1 – results data

Price hikes and consumers trading up have helped Anheuser-Busch InBev to a respectable rate of growth in its first quarter for 2022, with the group’s top-line nearly matching last quarter’s 12.1% rise, despite a COVID-19 resurgence in many regions.

Molson Coors Beverage Co carries strong 2021 showing into 2022 with double-digit sales lift in Q1 – results data

Soft comparables and a favourable price-sales mix have helped Molson Coors Beverage Co to a double-digit top-line lift from the three months to the end of March.

European on-premise recovery and “high margin” aperitifs boost Campari Group sales in Q1 2022 – results data

Campari Group has reaped the rewards of a strong on-premise recovery in Europe in the first three months of this year, with sales rising by almost 30%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA sees sales climb in Q1 as Campari Group tie-up kicks off in Brazil – results data

A healthy first quarter has kicked off 2022 for Coca-Cola FEMSA.

In our data-centre:

Heineken enters hard seltzer market with Desperados Alcoholic Sparkling Water – Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages in The Netherlands data

Heineken’s Desperados brand has dipped its toes into the hard seltzer market with the launch of an alcoholic sparkling water in The Netherlands.

Standardise US single malt, whiskey-led coalition pleads – Global American whiskey data

A coalition of nearly 100 American single malt whiskey producers has urged the country’s Tax & Trade Bureau (TTB) to establish a standard identity for the segment.

On the Just Drinks news pages:

Heineken heads to UK suburbs with post-pandemic on-premise upgrades

Heineken’s Star Pubs & Bars unit is revamping around a quarter of its properties in the UK with a GBP42m (US$52.5m) investment.

Diageo cuts ribbon on Nigeria HQ as exit rumours recede

Diageo’s Guinness Nigeria subsidiary has opened its new headquarters in the Ogba district of Lagos.

BrewDog owner to give away shares but still no IPO in sight

BrewDog’s co-founder & CEO, James Watt, is to donate 20% of his holding in the Scottish brewer to a new employee ownership programme.

PepsiCo donates six-figure sum to UN Refugee Agency initiative

PepsiCo is to make a US$1m donation to the a football refugee initiative organized by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Brown-Forman launches higher-end Jack Daniel’s series

Brown-Forman has added two permanent expressions to its Jack Daniel’s stable, as the brand seeks to tap into demand for super-premium whiskey in the US.

Diageo’s Lagavulin and Caol Ila distilleries gear up for Islay Festival with single malt launches

Diageo’s Scotch whisky distilleries Lagavulin and Caol Ila are to release two single malt expressions to coincide with this year’s Islay Festival of Music and Malt.

From our parent company, GlobalData:

Brown-Forman tops recruitment leaderboard in Q1 – data

Brown-Forman was the busiest of beverage brand owners in recruitment terms during the first quarter of 2022, according to recently-released research.

‘Cybersecurity’ in beverages – Company filings references in Q4 2021 – data

References to the term ‘cybersecurity’ in beverage companies’ filings rose markedly in the final quarter of 2022, according to recently-released data.