Brown-Forman tops recruitment leaderboard in Q1 – data

Brown-Forman was the busiest of beverage brand owners in recruitment terms during the first quarter of 2022, according to recently-released research.

In GlobalData’s job analytics database, the Jack Daniel’s owner advertised for an average of 200 new jobs in each of the three months to the end of March. This equates to 43 new positions per 1,000 employees at the group and represents the highest rate of the 27 beverage companies tracked by the database.

Brown-Forman’s hiring rate increased in the first quarter compared to closing three months of 2021, when the brand owner recruited for an average of 145 new jobs in the three months up to and including December.

US bottler Coca-Cola Consolidated came in second, based on the rate-per-employee metric, with 41 new job postings per 1,000 employees in Q1, while Monster Beverage Corp was third.

When factoring out the size of the company, Nestle came top of the rankings for total job ads, with PepsiCo second and Carlsberg third.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of a raft of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data, from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends such as automation or artificial intelligence.

GlobalData defines a large company as one with more than 1,000 employees and includes those for which GlobalData has comprehensive figures.

