Loch Lomond Group’s Loch Lomond 46 Year Old single malt – Product Launch

Category – Spirits, whisky, Scotch, 45.3% abv

Available – From this month

Location – Global

Price – SRP of GBP4,500 (US$5,543) per 70cl bottle

Loch Lomond Group has unveiled the latest launch in its super-premium ‘Remarkable Stills’ series from its namesake whisky brand.

The Loch Lomond 46-year old single malt has been matured in American oak casks for 44 years, followed by two years in a combination of first fill Oloroso and Pedro Ximenez casks. Just 200 bottles of the unpeated and naturally coloured whisky have been bottled, according to the group.

The 46 year old is the second release in the ‘Rare Remarkable Stills’ series, following on from the debut expression – a 45-year old – released in May last year.

“The Loch Lomond Whiskies Remarkable Stills Series has been crafted in tribute to our unique whisky-making expertise and captures the passion and curiosity of our whisky-making team,” said Loch Lomond Whiskies master blender, Michael Henry. “We set out to create new possibilities in whisky-making and as a result have created an exceptional collection of high-aged- single malt whiskies which feature some of the rarest expressions we have ever released.”

Related

Last month, Loch Lomond announced a packaging revamp for its Scotch whisky portfolio. The refresh included changes to the colour scheme and font of both primary and secondary packaging for the brand’s entire range.

Has whisky finally found the flavour grail? – comment