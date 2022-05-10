View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
May 10, 2022

Loch Lomond Group’s Loch Lomond 46 Year Old single malt – Product Launch

The release is the second in the group's 'Remarkable Stills' series

By James Beeson

  • Category – Spirits, whisky, Scotch, 45.3% abv
  • Available – From this month
  • Location – Global
  • Price – SRP of GBP4,500 (US$5,543) per 70cl bottle

Loch Lomond Group has unveiled the latest launch in its super-premium ‘Remarkable Stills’ series from its namesake whisky brand.

The Loch Lomond 46-year old single malt has been matured in American oak casks for 44 years, followed by two years in a combination of first fill Oloroso and Pedro Ximenez casks. Just 200 bottles of the unpeated and naturally coloured whisky have been bottled, according to the group.

The 46 year old is the second release in the ‘Rare Remarkable Stills’ series, following on from the debut expression – a 45-year old – released in May last year.

“The Loch Lomond Whiskies Remarkable Stills Series has been crafted in tribute to our unique whisky-making expertise and captures the passion and curiosity of our whisky-making team,” said Loch Lomond Whiskies master blender, Michael Henry. “We set out to create new possibilities in whisky-making and as a result have created an exceptional collection of high-aged- single malt whiskies which feature some of the rarest expressions we have ever released.”

Last month, Loch Lomond announced a packaging revamp for its Scotch whisky portfolio. The refresh  included changes to the colour scheme and font of both primary and secondary packaging for the brand’s entire range.

Has whisky finally found the flavour grail? – comment

Related Companies
AUSTRIA JUICE

Global manufacturer of fruit juice concentrates, flavours and beverage bases

Visit Profile
Flor de Caña Rum

Sustainably Produced, Naturally Aged Premium Rum

Visit Profile
Treatt

Global Extracts and Ingredients Manufacturer

Visit Profile

Topics in this article:
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every quarter.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Just Drinks