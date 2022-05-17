Accolade Wines adds to alcohol-free wine roster with &Then

\nAccolade Wines is to further its range of alcohol-free wines with the launch of &Then in the UK.\n\n\n\nThe new brand will debut in the market next month with a Cabernet Sauvignon and a Chardonnay. Both are made from South Australian grapes and use Accolade\u2019s 'Zero Tech X' de-alcoholisation technology.\n\n\n\nThe technology, which Accolade claims requires fewer additives than existing de-alcoholisation techniques, was used in the creation of the group\u2019s Hardy\u2019s Zero range, which was extended earlier this year.\n\n\n\nThe &Then line has an SRP of GBP8 (US$9.81) per 75cl bottle and will be available in both the off- and on-premise channels.\n\n\n\n\u201c&Then is launching at a time when health & wellness is on many shoppers\u2019 minds\u2026 ,\u201d said European marketing director Tom Smith. \u201cMid-Millennials in particular are looking for stylish and contemporary zero-alcohol alternatives without compromising taste or enjoyment - which is another big step in wine being able to compete with other zero alcohol categories.\n\n\n\n\u201cUtilising the Zero Tech X technology, we\u2019ll be using this process across our Accolade Wines portfolio ... .\u201d\n\n\n\nEarlier this month, Accolade unveiled a canned format for Hardys in the UK. The three-strong range of 25cl slimline cans is set to roll out next month.\n\n\n\nThe rise of the hybrid in wine - Click here for a Just Drinks comment\n