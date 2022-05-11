View all newsletters
  News
May 11, 2022

Accolade Wines to roll out Hardys canned line

The aluminium cans will be available across the on- and off-premise

By James Beeson

Accolade Wines has unveiled a canned format for its Hardys brand in the UK.

The 25cl slimline cans are set to debut next month across on- and off-premise channels in the market. Three varietals will be available – Rosé, Chardonnay and Shiraz – at an SRP of GBP2.50 (US$2.64) per 25cl can.

The move forms part of a bid by the brand to reduce its carbon footprint.

“The cans format opens the doors to a whole host of drinking occasions and audiences,” said brand manager Lindsay Holas. “Offering a convenient and easily recycled option, we’re expecting the cans to be a hit at festivals in the next few months, whilst also performing well in retail, with their compact size making them perfect for picnics and outdoor summer occasions.”

Earlier this year, Accolade rolled out two more 0%-abv wines from Hardys, adding a Shiraz and a sparkling offering to the Hardys Zero extension.

