Wines that Rock’s Star Trek Wine collection - Product Launch

31 July 2019

Wines that Rock's Star Trek Wine collection

One of the Wines that Rock offerings is named after Captain Jean-Luc Picard's vineyard

Category - Wine, 14.6% abv and 13% abv

Available - From this week

Location - The US; from the Star Trek Wines website
 
Price- SRP of US$50 and US$60 per bottle 

Wines that Rock has partnered with TV company CBS to launch a range of wines inspired by the Star Trek science-fiction television series. The first two offerings are a 2016 Chateau Picard Cru Bourgeois from Bordeaux and the United Federation of Planets Old Vine Zinfandel. 

The 2016 Chateau Picard has been named after the fictional character Captain Jean-Luc Picard's family vineyard in France's La Barre region. Chateau Picard is also the name of a vineyard in the Bordeaux region of France where the wine is made.

The United Federation of Planets wine is a 2017 Old Vine Zinfandel from Sonoma County, California. The offering is a blend of 87% Zinfandel, 12% Petit Sirah and 1% Syrah.

"Star Trek Wines has brought out the true passions of our entire team," said Wines That Rock's president, Howard Jackowitz. "It was a unique opportunity to work with award-winning winemakers and the CBS Consumer Products team to create a collection with authentic stories."

Television tie-ups have proven to be effective with consumers across the drinks industry. Diageo's global head of innovation, Michael Ward, said this month that a range of Johnnie Walker whiskies based around the HBO show Game of Thrones was "catnip" for consumers.
 
Last week, it was announced Diageo would dive further into television tie-ups with a Walking Dead Bourbon inspired by the AMC zombie franchise.

Can marketing turn beverage consumers into unconscious environmentalists? - Sustainability Spotlight

