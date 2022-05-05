View all newsletters
May 5, 2022

William Grant & Son’s Grant’s Summer Orange – Product Launch

The expression is the first flavoured extension in the Grant's range

By James Beeson

  • Category – Spirits, Whisky, Scotch
  • Available – From this month
  • Location – Global
  • Price – Not immediately available

William Grant & Sons has introduced a flavoured expression from its Grant’s brand to its roster.

Grant’s Summer Orange launches across Europe from this week and is the first flavoured expression in the Grant’s range. The iteration has been complimented with the addition of Sicilian orange extract and “natural citrusy orange flavours” according to the brand.

The blended spirit is designed to be served long with soda or lemonade, a slice of orange and ice.

“Whisky and orange is a fantastic combination made for summer evenings and perfect to enjoy with friends,” said Grant’s Global Brand Ambassador Daniel Dyer. “Grant’s love people to get together with their crew to shoot the breeze and came up with Summer Orange for those magical moments with friends..”

Earlier this month, William Grant & Sons announced the release of a limited-edition whisky from its Glenfiddich single malt to raise funds for the people of Ukraine. The 2022 edition of the Glenfiddich ‘Spirit of Speyside’ bottling will be auctioned on Whisky Auctioneer between 5-10 May, with a total of 460 bottles available.

Topics in this article: ,
