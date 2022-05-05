William Grant & Son’s Grant’s Summer Orange – Product Launch

Category – Spirits, Whisky, Scotch

Available – From this month

Location – Global

Price – Not immediately available

William Grant & Sons has introduced a flavoured expression from its Grant’s brand to its roster.

Grant’s Summer Orange launches across Europe from this week and is the first flavoured expression in the Grant’s range. The iteration has been complimented with the addition of Sicilian orange extract and “natural citrusy orange flavours” according to the brand.

The blended spirit is designed to be served long with soda or lemonade, a slice of orange and ice.

“Whisky and orange is a fantastic combination made for summer evenings and perfect to enjoy with friends,” said Grant’s Global Brand Ambassador Daniel Dyer. “Grant’s love people to get together with their crew to shoot the breeze and came up with Summer Orange for those magical moments with friends..”

