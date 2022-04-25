View all newsletters
  1. News
April 25, 2022

Signature Brew Stylus New England IPA – Product Launch

The beer joins the brewer's seasonal stable in the UK

By James Beeson

  • Category – Beer, IPA, 6% abv
  • Available – From this month
  • Location – The UK
  • Price – SRP of GBP5 (US$6.52) per 44cl can

London craft brewer Signature Brew has reintroduced Stylus New England IPA to its range of seasonal beers in the UK.

The 6%-abv IPA has been brewed with a combination of four different US hop varieties and will be available across the UK on- and off-premise channels in keg and 44cl-can format. The beer is available now via the brewery’s online store and at specialist on- and off-premise outlets.

Stylus joins beers including Equaliser New England IPA and Anthology Imperial Stout in Signature’s seasonal range.

Signature was founded in 2011 and claims to have brewed more beers in collaboration with musicians than any other brewer in the world. Previous collaborators have included artists such as Hot Chip, alt-J, Mastodon, IDLES, The Darkness, and Sports Team.

Earlier this month, Welsh brewer Bluestone Brewing Co introduced a four-strong line-up of cans to its portfolio. The range includes modern styles such as a Hazy Pale Ale and a traditional German-style Berliner Weisse.

