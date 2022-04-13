View all newsletters
  1. News
April 13, 2022

Bluestone Brewing Co adds cans to craft beer stable

The brewer is focussed on reducing its eco-footprint

By James Beeson

Bluestone Brewing Co has introduced a four-strong canned range in the UK.

The line-up, which includes modern styles such as a Hazy Pale Ale and a traditional German-style Berliner Weisse, will sit alongside the Welsh craft brewer’s bottled range. The beers will be available nationwide through Bluestone’s current distributors. An SRP was not immediately available.

The line comprises:

  • Al Fresco Hazy Pale Ale – 4.3% abv
  • Pyjama Republic Wheat Beer – 4.5% abv
  • Saint Croix New England IPA – 5.6% abv
  • Engelberg Berliner Weisse – 3.8% abv

Bluestone, which has its own bore-hole for Welsh springwater to use in its beers, was the first brewery in the world to receive ‘Green Key’ eco-accreditation.

Last month, eco-distillery Ellers Farm debuted its first spirit, Dutch Barn Orchard vodka, in the UK. The vodka is made using 100% renewable electricity and is packaged in brown, 60%-recycled glass.

Why brand owners’ online activity needs to align with environmental credentials – Consumer Trends

