Bluestone Brewing Co adds cans to craft beer stable

Bluestone Brewing Co has introduced a four-strong canned range in the UK.

The line-up, which includes modern styles such as a Hazy Pale Ale and a traditional German-style Berliner Weisse, will sit alongside the Welsh craft brewer’s bottled range. The beers will be available nationwide through Bluestone’s current distributors. An SRP was not immediately available.

The line comprises:

Al Fresco Hazy Pale Ale – 4.3% abv

Pyjama Republic Wheat Beer – 4.5% abv

Saint Croix New England IPA – 5.6% abv

Engelberg Berliner Weisse – 3.8% abv

Bluestone, which has its own bore-hole for Welsh springwater to use in its beers, was the first brewery in the world to receive ‘Green Key’ eco-accreditation.

