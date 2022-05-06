Sapporo Holdings’ Anchor Brewing Easy Weekend Low-Cal Hazy IPA – Product Launch

Category – Beer, IPA, 3.7% abv

Available – From this month

Location – The US, nationwide

Price – SRP of US$9.99 per 6-pack

Sapporo Holdings has added a 99-calorie hazy IPA to its Anchor Brewing brand roster.

Easy Weekend Low-Cal Hazy IPA joins Anchor’s year-round portfolio of beers and is available now in cans and on draught across the US. The beer has an abv of 3.7% and is designed to combine the drinkability of a low strength beer with the flavour of a traditional hazy IPA, according to the brand.

“Anchor Brewing has long experimented with Hazy IPAs and fruit as an ingredient,” said assistant brewmaster Dane Volek. “It was exciting for us to go through this process of creating a flavour forward lower calorie and abv version of a beer style that is so beloved by craft beer drinkers.”

Earlier this year, Anchor introduced a 7% abv West Coast IPA to its year-round range, which also includes its flagship Steam beer, a tropical Hazy IPA and a Pilsner.

