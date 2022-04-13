View all newsletters
April 13, 2022

Nestlé extends San Pellegrino premium mixers line

The duo join four existing expressions in San Pellegrino's mixers portfolio

By James Beeson

Nestlé has added two new premium mixers to its San Pellegrino brand in the UK.

San Pellegrino Ginger Beer and Tastefully Light Tonic join existing variants including Tonica Citrus, Tonica Oakwood, Limonata and Aranciata in San Pellegrino’s sparkling drinks portfolio. The mixers are available now in both the on- and off-premise channels in the country.

An SRP for the pair was not immediately available.

Last year, Nestlé introduced a lightly-caffeinated, zero-sugar sparkling water from San Pellegrino in the US. The Essenza line extension comprises three flavours – Vanilla & Coffee, Cocoa & Coffee and Smooth Caramel & Coffee.

