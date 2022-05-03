View all newsletters
  1. News
May 3, 2022

Mijenta Tequila’s Mijenta Añejo Gran Reserva – Product Launch

The expression has spent 18 months in casks

By James Beeson

  • Category – Spirits, Tequila, Añejo, 40% abv
  • Available – From this month
  • Location – The US, available exclusively online
  • Price – SRP of US$199 per 75cl bottle

Mijenta Tequila has added an 18-month-old ultra-premium Añejo to its portfolio in the US.

Mijenta Añejo Gran Reserva follows the introduction of Mijenta’s Blanco and Reposado expressions, which launched in September and December 2020, respectively. The Añejo uses the Blanco expression as its base, which undergoes an 18-month ageing process in four different types of casks to produce the finished spirit.

Just over 2,000 bottles of the expression will be available exclusively from the brand’s website for the first two months after launch, before a wider launch in select states later this summer.

Last month, Mijenta confirmed plans to take its Reposado expression to the UK, pencilling in a June launch for the aged Tequila in the country.

“We’re a million miles away from college boys doing shots” Just Drinks speaks to Mijenta Tequila founder & ex-Bacardi CEO Mike Dolan

