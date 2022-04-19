View all newsletters
  1. News
April 19, 2022

Edrington’s The Macallan Distil Your World New York – Product Launch

The Macallan's Distil Your World series has a new member

By James Beeson

  • Category – Spirits, whisky, Scotch, single malt, 49.5% abv
  • Available – From this month
  • Location – Available worldwide, from The Macallan Boutiques
  • Price – SRP of US$$4,200 per 70cl bottle, $4,500 per 75cl unit

Edrington has added a New York-themed expression to The Macallan’s ‘Distil Your World’ series of hyper-premium bottlings.

‘Distil Your World New York’ follows London, Jerez and Scotland in the limited-edition line, which has been created in collaboration with the Roca brothers – the owners of Spanish restaurant El Celler de Can Roca. The no-age-statemented single malt comprises whisky that has been matured in six European and American oak casks.

The bottle is housed in a presentation box featuring an engraved aerial map of New York and comes with a book documenting the inspiration behind the latest release. It will be sold at selected ‘The Macallan Boutiques’ globally ahead of a wider retail launch.

Last month, Edrington unveiled its oldest single malt to date from The Macallan – an 81-year-old iteration distilled during The Second World War. Just 288 bottles of The Reach were produced, with the bottle hand-made from mouth-blown glass presented on a bronze sculpture made by Scottish artist Saskia Robinson.

