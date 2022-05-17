East London Liquor Co launches “fully circular” refilling initiative

\nEast London Liquor Co has rolled out a refill programme that allows consumers to use any 70cl bottle to refill with one of three expressions in its craft spirits range.\n\n\n\nThe company hopes that by not restricting the scheme to its own branded bottles, more consumers will take part. Bottles are filled from 20-litre containers and marked with a paper label to indicate both their content and that the duty on the spirit has been paid. \u00a0\n\n\n\nThe initiative is limited to the distiller\u2019s two off-premise outlets in London, with a wider roll-out to more off-premise sites planned for the future.\n\n\n\n\u201cWe looked at all the current schemes out there and we decided that they are broken,\u201d said brand director James Law. \u201cThe creation of more \u2018stuff\u2019 is one of the main things that got us into this climate crisis in the first place. By creating a bottle that can only be used with your company\u2019s products, you aren\u2019t solving the problem, you are just adding to it.\n\n\n\n\u201cThe world already has enough perfectly usable 70cl spirits bottles - we thought, why don\u2019t we let our customers just reuse one of those?\u201d\n\n\n\nLast month, East London Liquor Co announced it had reduced the carbon footprint of certain elements of its packaging by 65% as part of a wider drive to improve the environmental impact of its brand.\n\n\n\nWhy brand owners\u2019 online activity needs to align with environmental credentials \u2013 Consumer Trends\n