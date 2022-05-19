Diageo’s Talisker 44-Year-Old Forests of the Deep – Product Launch

Category – Spirits, whisky, Scotch, single malt, 49.1% abv

Available – From this month

Location – Globally, available from selected retailers

Price – SRP of GBP3,900 (US$4,840 ) per 70cl bottle

Diageo’s Talisker Scotch whisky brand has teamed up with ocean conservation not-for-profit Parley for the Oceans to release its oldest expression to-date.

Talisker 44-Year-Old: Forests of the Deep is limited to 1,997 bottles globally and has been finished in “marine casks” created by charring the staves using sustainably-farmed Scottish sea kelp. The kelp was foraged on an expedition near the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa organised by Parley for the Oceans and supported by Talisker.

To mark the launch, the single malt has arranged an experiential tasting of the iteration on World Oceans Day (8 June), with all proceeds being donated to Parley.

“Kelp forests are the planet’s underwater architects, and a powerful blue carbon force within the ecosystem that makes Earth habitable,” said Parley’s founder & CEO, Cyril Gutsch. “This very special and rare edition of Talisker whisky is a tribute to the beauty and fragility of these great forests of the deep, and our collaborative mission to support their protection.”

Earlier this year, Diageo launched a Talisker distillery-exclusive 27-year-old, Talisker Elements, in the UK. A total of 2,000 units will be made available for sale.

