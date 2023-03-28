Ferrero has teamed up with The Coca-Cola Co. to launch Tic Tac Sprite confectionery.

The special-edition Tic Tac Sprite has been launched in France this week, with a plan to roll out the product across 20 countries this year. The debut in France will be supported by the stocking of 1.5 million packs and dedicated in-store displays.

The lemon-lime flavoured and Sprite-branded Tic Tacs have been coloured yellow and are packaged with green labels. The product were launched with three pack variants and four different size and weight options.

“Our successful partnership with The Coca-Cola Company marked the coming together of two of the iconic global food and beverage brands,” Ferrero global marketing manager Scott Perry from the global Tic Tac team. “Both brands are loved worldwide for bringing great-tasting goods to market. We’re always on the lookout for how to boost consumers’ senses even further, so the opportunity to create the first-ever Tic Tac inspired by the distinctive taste of Sprite, was too good to miss.”

This is the second collaboration between The Coca-Cola Co. and Ferrero. In 2019, the companies launched Tic Tac Coca-Cola. In a similar manner, that joint product was rolled out to 70 countries in three dual-branded packaging variants.

Tic Tac Coca Cola are still being distributed in US, Canada and the UK until the end of 2023.

