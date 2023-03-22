Pernod Ricard has teamed up with Kraft Heinz to launch a pasta sauce made with its Absolut vodka.

The limited edition Heinz x Absolut Tomato Vodka Pasta Sauce will be launched in UK retailer Waitrose next month. The companies are taking inspiration from the Pasta alla Vodka trend that went viral on social media in 2020 after supermodel Gigi Hadid filmed herself making the sauce.

When reduced down, the flavour from vodka is claimed to boost the flavour and texture of tomato-based sauces. The strength of the vodka is reduced to less than 1% during the cooking process.

Pernod Ricard said the tie-up between “two iconic brands” would enable fans of its vodka to experience the drink in “an entirely new and innovative way”. The product will have an SRP of GBP2.50 (US$3.05) per 350g jar.

Just Drinks has asked Pernod Ricard how long the product will be on sale and if the companies plan to launch it outside the UK.

Caio Fontenele, Heinz New Ventures director, said: “While it may have taken over 150 years of tomato expertise to launch our first Heinz pasta sauce, we’re determined to continue innovating and delighting consumers with delicious flavours, at the speed of social media trends.

“We are thrilled with the partnership between these two centenary brands, bringing the first tomato vodka pasta sauce to major UK supermarkets.”

This is far from the first time an alcohol producer has partnered with a food brand to release a crossover product. Last year, BrewDog teamed up with confectionery brand Candy Kittens to launch a Raspberry-Guava flavoured vodka. BrewDog has also collaborated with both Candy Kittens and Swizzels Sweets to release limited-edition beers in the past.

The launch caps a busy month for Pernod Ricard’s The Absolut Company, which has also announced plans to release a lower 30% abv vodka-based spirit drink.

The Swedish vodka distiller has lined up the launch of Absolut Sensations Tropical Fruit in Germany. The “mid-strength” vodka drink – which cannot legally be called vodka as it is less than 37.5% abv – is targeted at consumers seeking to pace themselves over the course of an evening.

