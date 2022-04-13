View all newsletters
April 13, 2022

Bladnoch Distillery’s Alinta single malt Scotch – Product Launch

The no-age-statement Scotch will debut in Bladnoch's global markets

By James Beeson

  • Category – Spirits, whisky, Scotch, Lowlands, single malt, 47% abv
  • Available – From this month
  • Location – Available globally
  • Price – In the UK, SRP of GBP79.95 (US$104) per 70cl bottle

Bladnoch Distillery has added a peated expression to its namesake single malt Scotch whisky brand’s line.

Alinta is the first peated iteration from the 204-year old Lowland distillery since it was acquired by Australian businessman David Prior in 2015. The no-age-statement single malt has been matured in first-fill ex-PX Sherry and -Bourbon casks.

The expression, which takes its name from the indigenous Australian translation of ‘fire’ and ‘flames’, will be sold globally via Bladnoch’s network of distributors (including online through The Whisky Exchange), as well as at the distillery’s visitor centre in southern Scotland.

Last year, Bladnoch added ‘Vinaya’, another no-age-statement single malt matured in ex-Bourbon and -Sherry casks, to its range. The whisky is available in 45 markets worldwide, including the US, the US, Australia and China.

How big can American whiskey get now that UK tariffs have gone? – Click here for a Just Drinks focus

