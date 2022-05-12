Black Infusions’ Dirty Shirley RTD – Product Launch

Category – RTD, vodka-based, 6.9% abv

Available – From this month

Location – The US, available in 19 states

Price – SRP of US$13.99 per four-pack of 35cl cans

Boston-based Black Infusions has unveiled its first RTD, positioned as an “adult version” of the ‘Shirley Temple’ alcohol-free cocktail.

Black Infusions Dirty Shirley uses the company’s namesake Dark Cherry flavoured vodka extension as its base, mixed with ginger and lime and reduced to 6.9% abv. Like the Black Infusions flavoured vodkas, the premix will be available online and in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont and Washington DC.

“One of the reasons for the success of Black Infusions among mixologists is our versatility,” said company co-founder Michael Davidson. “Black Infusions Dirty Shirley brings the convenience of a can to a beloved cocktail that is ideal for summer.”

Related

Last month, Bacardi expanded the range of Bacardi Real Rum Canned Cocktails in the US.

Why unaged spirits brand owners should – finally – consider China – Click here for a Just Drinks comment