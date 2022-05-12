View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
May 12, 2022

Black Infusions’ Dirty Shirley RTD – Product Launch

A Shirley Temple, but not for kids

By Conor Reynolds

Black Infusions Dirty Shirley can
  • Category – RTD, vodka-based, 6.9% abv
  • Available – From this month
  • Location – The US, available in 19 states
  • Price – SRP of US$13.99 per four-pack of 35cl cans

Boston-based Black Infusions has unveiled its first RTD, positioned as an “adult version” of the ‘Shirley Temple’ alcohol-free cocktail.

Black Infusions Dirty Shirley uses the company’s namesake Dark Cherry flavoured vodka extension as its base, mixed with ginger and lime and reduced to 6.9% abv. Like the Black Infusions flavoured vodkas, the premix will be available online and in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont and Washington DC.

“One of the reasons for the success of Black Infusions among mixologists is our versatility,” said company co-founder Michael Davidson. “Black Infusions Dirty Shirley brings the convenience of a can to a beloved cocktail that is ideal for summer.”

Last month, Bacardi expanded the range of Bacardi Real Rum Canned Cocktails in the US.

Why unaged spirits brand owners should – finally – consider China – Click here for a Just Drinks comment

Related Companies
IFF

Brewing & Distilling Solutions

Visit Profile
Treatt

Global Extracts and Ingredients Manufacturer

Visit Profile
AUSTRIA JUICE

Global manufacturer of fruit juice concentrates, flavours and beverage bases

Visit Profile

Topics in this article:
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every quarter.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Just Drinks