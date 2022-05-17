View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
May 17, 2022

Beavertown Brewery Supermoon IPA – Product Launch

Supermoon shares a similar flavour profile to 'pick 'n' mix', according to the brewer

By Conor Reynolds

Beavertown Supermoon
  • Category – Beer, IPA, 6% abv
  • Available – From this week
  • Location – The UK, available in the off-premise channel
  • Price – SRP of GBP3.50 (US$4.37) per 44cl can

Beavertown Brewery will release its latest IPA, Beavertown Supermoon, in the UK this week.

The beer will go be available as an exclusive with multiple retailer Sainsbury’s in around 800 stores. Beavertown Supermoon contains no fruit extracts or pulp.

London-based Beavertown sold a minority stake to Heineken in 2018. The Neck Oil brand owner opened London’s largest brewery, in the north of the city, almost two years ago.

Earlier this month, Beavertown made its first gluten-free foray with Critical Mass gluten-free IPA.

Just Drinks presents ‘The 24th Annual International Beer Strategies Conference’ on 4-6 October

Related Companies
IFF

Brewing & Distilling Solutions

Visit Profile
Treatt

Global Extracts and Ingredients Manufacturer

Visit Profile
Flor de Caña Rum

Sustainably Produced, Naturally Aged Premium Rum

Visit Profile

Topics in this article: ,
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every quarter.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Just Drinks