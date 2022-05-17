Beavertown Brewery Supermoon IPA – Product Launch

Category – Beer, IPA, 6% abv

Available – From this week

Location – The UK, available in the off-premise channel

Price – SRP of GBP3.50 (US$4.37) per 44cl can

Beavertown Brewery will release its latest IPA, Beavertown Supermoon, in the UK this week.

The beer will go be available as an exclusive with multiple retailer Sainsbury’s in around 800 stores. Beavertown Supermoon contains no fruit extracts or pulp.

London-based Beavertown sold a minority stake to Heineken in 2018. The Neck Oil brand owner opened London’s largest brewery, in the north of the city, almost two years ago.

Earlier this month, Beavertown made its first gluten-free foray with Critical Mass gluten-free IPA.

