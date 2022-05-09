View all newsletters
  1. News
May 9, 2022

Beavertown Brewery Critical Mass Gluten Free IPA – Product Launch

The launch comes off the back of a busy few months for Beavertown

By James Beeson

  • Category – Beer, IPA, 4.7% abv
  • Available – From this month
  • Location – The UK
  • Price – SRP of GBP2.30 (US$2.84) per 33cl can

Beavertown Brewery has added a gluten-free IPA to its domestic portfolio.

Critical Mass is the first time the London-based brewer has produced a beer suitable for gluten-intolerant customers and is available now via the company’s website. The 4.7% brew has been introduced following “an increased demand for a gluten-free option” according to Beavertown.

The launch follows a busy few months for Beavertown, in which Heineken is a minority stakeholder. Last month, the brewer announced a partnership with pub chain Young’s, brewing a 4%-abv pale ale ‘Young Star’ exclusively for sale in its venues across London and the south of England.

Last summer, Beavertown opened the doors of its first pub, The Corner Pin, in London. The outlet was previously a ticket office for Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, of whom the brewer is an official partner.

“Having a big uncle or auntie over your shoulder is priceless” – Just Drinks speaks to Beavertown Brewery founder & Heineken partner Logan Plant

