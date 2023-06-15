Mezcal Mezcal Amarás’ roster includes its eponymous flagship expression, the “prestige” Amarás Logia and Verde Amarás – described as an entry level mezcal. Credit: Beam Suntory.

Spirits major Beam Suntory has announced a US distribution tie-up with Mezcal Amarás.

The arrangement will see Beam Suntory import and distribute Mezcal Amarás in select unnamed US states through its existing distributor network from 1 July.

Mezcal Mezcal Amarás’ roster includes its eponymous flagship expression, the “prestige” Amarás Logia and Verde Amarás – described as an entry-level mezcal.

The brand was founded in 2010 by a team of Mexican entrepreneurs led by Santiago Suarez Cordova and Luis Niño de Rivera. It is sold in 24 international markets including the UK, Spain and China.

“Our new strategic partnership with Mezcal Amarás in the US is key for Beam Suntory as we continue to premiumise our spirits portfolio and focus on the fast-growing agave-based spirits category,” said Jessica Spence, the president of Beam Suntory’s business in North America. “Demonstrated by its award-winning portfolio of mezcal products, Mezcal Amarás shares our commitment to delivering exceptionally elevated quality in every bottle, from seed to sip.”

The Jim Beam brand owner has not announced that it has taken equity in the Mexican company as part of the distribution tie-up.

News of the deal comes after Suntory Holdings, Beam Suntory’s Japanese-headquartered parent company, indicated its desire to participate further in Tequila or mezcal.

Speaking to the Financial Times in October 2022, Niinami was quoted as saying Suntory is on the look-out for “ultra-premium” brands.

“We need more categories like mezcal and Tequila,” he said.

Beam Suntory’s agave portfolio includes the Hornitos, Sauza, El Tesoro and 100 Años brands.

In 2022, more than 65% of global Tequila and mezcal sales (in value terms) were in the US, according to GlobalData. The spirits, particularly Tequila, have emerged as one of the major beneficiaries of US spirits premiumisation trends.

US thirst for Tequila and mezcal shows little sign of being sated, with the combined categories predicted to continue growing in the years ahead. In 2022, sales by value stood at $9.75bn and GlobalData forecasts that will rise to $14.21bn in 2027, a jump of 46%.