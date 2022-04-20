View all newsletters
  1. News
April 20, 2022

Bacardi Real Rum Canned Cocktail Flavours – Product Launch

The RTDs join an already-packed Bacardi portfolio

By James Beeson

  • Category – RTD, spirits-based, rum, 5.9% abv
  • Available – From this month
  • Location – The US, available in selected, unspecified markets
  • Price – SRP of US$16.99 per six-pack of 35.5cl cans

Bacardi has confirmed launch details for the extension of the Real Rum premix cocktails range from its namesake rum brand.

Joining a line-up that already includes Sunset Punch and Rum Punch are Bacardi Piña Colada and two new Bacardi Mojito extensions (Mango Mojito and Strawberry Mojito). The Pina Colada extension will be available as part of a revamp of the brand’s existing Real Rum Canned Cocktail Variety Pack, while the Mojito extensions will feature in a new Mojito Variety Pack.

The RTDs are made from Bacardi’s ‘Superior’ spirit base, are gluten-free and contain no artificial sweeteners, according to the brand owner.

Earlier this month, Bacardi readied a ‘Move Like It’s Summer’ marketing activation as part of a push for its revamped RTD portfolio. The campaign includes a 30-second TV advert soundtracked by longstanding Bacardi partner Major Lazer.

Is 2022 the year cryptocurrency goes mainstream? – Consumer Trends

