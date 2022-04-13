Anheuser-Busch teams with LA Dodgers for limited Estrella Jalisco michelada

The US division of Anheuser-Busch InBev has leveraged its sponsorship of baseball team the Los Angeles Dodgers to introduce a branded michelada from Estrella Jalisco in California.

The 25oz (74cl) Estrella Jalisco Dodgers Michelada will be available for a limited time in the greater Los Angeles area and has an abv of 4.5%. An SRP for the extension was not immediately available.

To promote the extension, Estrella Jalisco has teamed up with Dodgers player Fernando Valenzuela. Fans will have the chance to win a meet & greet with Valenzuela and take part in the first pitch at a game at the Dodger Stadium during the 2022 season.

Last year, Anheuser-Busch added a ‘Classic Michelada’ flavour to Estrella Jalisco’s range in the US. The 3.5% abv flavour beer has an SRP of US$3.50 per 25oz can.

The division launched Estrella Jalisco in the US six years ago and the brand is currently handled by its ‘High End’ North American craft beer unit.

