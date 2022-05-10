Anheuser-Busch InBev to mark 30th anniversary of Goose Island Bourbon County Stout with first-ever NFT collection

\nAnheuser-Busch InBev\u2019s Goose Island Brewery is to launch a rare collection of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to mark the 30th birthday of its Bourbon County Stout beer.\n\n\n\nThe Barrel House Collection is Goose Island\u2019s first foray into the NFT arena and contains 2,022 tokens commemorating the beer\u2019s 30 year history. The collection comprises 1,992 \u2018Select\u2019 NFTs, 29 \u2018Reserve\u2019 NFTs and one \u201824K Gold\u2019 NFT.\n\n\n\nEach token design is inspired by a different part of the Bourbon County Stout brewing process and will be sold at a flat price of US$499 plus tax. Fans that purchase an NFT will then find out on 20 May which \u2018tier\u2019 of token they will receive, with rarer tokens giving access to exclusive benefits including Goose Island merchandise and exclusive brewer tastings.\n\n\n\nGoose Island first introduced its Bourbon County Stout in 1992. Released in small batches each year, the barrel-aged stout generates a consistently high level of interest among the craft beer community, with die-hard customers queuing overnight to be among the first to try each new variant on release.\n\n\n\nLast year, the Chicago-headquartered brewer teamed up with confectioner Cadbury to introduce a Golden Goo-Beer-Lee Creme Stout in the UK. The limited edition brew was sold through Goose Island\u2019s online store priced at GBP10 (US$14) for two 44cl cans.\n\n\n\nIs 2022 the year cryptocurrency goes mainstream? \u2013 Consumer Trends\n