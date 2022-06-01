North America buoyant market for drinks big-data jobs

North America is proving the fastest-growing region when measuring where big-data jobs at drinks manufacturers are being advertised, according to GlobalData.

In the three months to the end of April, North America accounted for 58.8% of the total big-data jobs on offer, up from 41.8% in the same quarter last year.

GlobalData tracks the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically. The data and analytics group, Just Drinks’ parent company, seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

Related

By tracking the themes across job advertisements, GlobalData says it can see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels – and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for big data job ads in the drinks industry?

Given the expansion in North America, unsurprisingly, the fastest-growing country was the US, which made up 54.1% in the three months ending April this year. That proportion made the US that top country for these jobs overall during the period.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for big data workers in the drinks industry?

Some 6.9% of all drinks industry big data roles were advertised in the US city of Plano. That was followed by Hyderabad in India with 3.8%.

Further drinks-industry jobs analysis:

Royal Unibrew leads hiring league table – data

Brown-Forman tops recruitment leaderboard in Q1

What are the latest trends in hiring for AI jobs in drinks?

‘Cybersecurity’ in beverages – Recruitment levels

‘Machine learning’ in beverages – Recruitment locations in Q1 2022