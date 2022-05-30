View all newsletters
May 30, 2022

What are the latest trends in hiring for AI jobs in drinks?

GlobalData analyses hiring patterns in the drinks sector.

By Data Journalism Team

The proportion of drinks manufacturers hiring for AI-related positions dropped in April, according to fresh analysis of hiring trends in the sector.

Some 38.9% of companies monitored by data and analytics group GlobalData recruited for at least one such position in April, compared to 46.7% a year ago.

The April figure was also a decrease versus 42.9% in March.

When it came to the rate of all job openings in the industry, AI-related job postings kept steady in April compared to March, with 2.3% of newly-posted job advertisements being linked to the topic.

This latest figure was the highest monthly figure recorded in the past year and is an increase compared to the 1.4% of newly-advertised jobs that were linked to AI in the equivalent month a year ago.

AI is one of the topics that GlobalData, Just Drinks’ parent company, has identified as being a disruptive force facing business in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

Nevertheless, GlobalData says its analysis suggests drinks manufacturers are hiring for AI jobs at a rate lower than the average for all companies within the research group’s jobs analytics database. The average among all companies stood at 3.3% in April.

GlobalData’s job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they’re posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

