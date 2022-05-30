Royal Unibrew leads hiring league table – data

Truck carrying Royal Pilsner beer, Copenhagen, Denmark, 11 April 2018 (Credit: Anna50 / Shutterstock.com)

Royal Unibrew, the Denmark-based drinks group, was hiring at the highest rate among major manufacturers in the three months to the end of April, according to an analysis of industry job postings.

The Royal Beer owner was advertising for an average of 221 new jobs a month over that period, according to GlobalData figures.

That equated to 76 new positions per 1,000 employees, the highest rate out of the 30 large drinks manufacturing companies tracked by GlobalData’s job analytics database.

GlobalData has defined a large company as one with more than 1,000 employees. The data and analytics group included those for which it had comprehensive figures.

Royal Unibrew’s hiring rate has increased in the past three months when compared to the previous three, with an average of 123 new jobs posted in the three months up to and including January 2022.

Coca-Cola Consolidated came in second place based on the rate per employee metric with 39 new job postings per 1,000 employees in the three months up to the end of April 2022, while Nestlé was in third place.

When ignoring the size of the company, Nestlé came top of the rankings for total job ads posted in the past quarter, with PepsiCo in second and FEMSA in third.

GlobalData’s job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they’re posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends such as automation or artificial intelligence.

