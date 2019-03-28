Why drinks companies must respond to consumer demands for transparency - Sustainability Spotlight

Market research
Key Trends in Alcoholic Beverages: Powerful changes shaping the wine, beer, spirits and alcohol-free beverages industry
Key Trends in Non-Alcoholic Beverages: Powerful changes shaping the soft drinks, hot drinks, enhanced water and packaging segment
Failure Case Study: Amazon Restaurants in the UK - Facing the challenges of the competitive online food delivery landscape
The Coca-Cola Co's admission earlier this month that it produces 3m tonnes of plastic packaging per year was a landmark moment for the soft drinks giant, though clearly not one it was hastening to greet. This is not only a significant moment in the campaign to address plastic waste, Ben Cooper writes, but points to the shifting ground on what companies must disclose and what is acceptable for them to keep to themselves.
Get full access to all content, just $1 for 30 days
A Message From The Editor
Only paid just-drinks members have unlimited access to all our content - including 21 years of archives.
I am so confident you will love just-drinks membership that today I can offer you 30 days access for $1.
It’s a fantastic offer – just for you.
Olly Wehring, editor of just-drinks
Olly's offer to you
Risk-free, money-back guarantee