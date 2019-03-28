Analysis

Why drinks companies must respond to consumer demands for transparency - Sustainability Spotlight

Ben Cooper28 March 2019

The Coca-Cola Co's admission earlier this month that it produces 3m tonnes of plastic packaging per year was a landmark moment for the soft drinks giant, though clearly not one it was hastening to greet. This is not only a significant moment in the campaign to address plastic waste, Ben Cooper writes, but points to the shifting ground on what companies must disclose and what is acceptable for them to keep to themselves.

