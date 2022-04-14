View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
April 14, 2022

Zymurgorium Group’s Manquila strawberry cream liqueur – Product Launch

A fruit-flavoured cream liqueur with an agave spirit base

By James Beeson

  • Category – Liqueur, agave-based, 15% abv
  • Available – From this month
  • Location – The UK
  • Price – Not immediately available

UK-based Zymurgorium Group has debuted a strawberry cream liqueur made with Mexican agave spirit in its home market.

‘Manquila – Queen Of The Night’ is the latest innovation from the start-up and is available now online and exclusively in Wetherspoon sites in the on-premise channel. The new pour is designed to be served as a shot over ice, or in cocktails, according to the brand owner.

Zymurgorium’s distillery opened in 2013 and specialises in producing small-batch gins, gin liqueurs and rums. The group’s stable includes a Parma Violet gin liqueur and a Ruby Chocolate rum.

Last year, London-based Doghouse Distillery added a chilli & bacon flavoured vodka to its roster. Baller Chilli Bacon Vodka is aimed at both bartenders and consumers looking for new flavours at home.

Are brands missing the opportunity of less-able consumers? – Consumer Trends

Related Companies
Treatt

Global Extracts and Ingredients Manufacturer

Visit Profile
Flor de Caña Rum

Sustainably Produced, Naturally Aged Premium Rum

Visit Profile
IFF

Brewing & Distilling Solutions

Visit Profile

Topics in this article:
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every quarter.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Just Drinks