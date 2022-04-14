Zymurgorium Group’s Manquila strawberry cream liqueur – Product Launch

- Category – Liqueur, agave-based, 15% abv
- Available – From this month
- Location – The UK
- Price – Not immediately available
UK-based Zymurgorium Group has debuted a strawberry cream liqueur made with Mexican agave spirit in its home market.
‘Manquila – Queen Of The Night’ is the latest innovation from the start-up and is available now online and exclusively in Wetherspoon sites in the on-premise channel. The new pour is designed to be served as a shot over ice, or in cocktails, according to the brand owner.
Zymurgorium’s distillery opened in 2013 and specialises in producing small-batch gins, gin liqueurs and rums. The group’s stable includes a Parma Violet gin liqueur and a Ruby Chocolate rum.
Last year, London-based Doghouse Distillery added a chilli & bacon flavoured vodka to its roster. Baller Chilli Bacon Vodka is aimed at both bartenders and consumers looking for new flavours at home.
