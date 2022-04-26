View all newsletters
  1. News
April 26, 2022

Zamora Co rekindles Summerful Gin for Martin Miller’s

The brand extension will have a limited summer-season release

By Conor Reynolds

Martin Miller’s Summerful Gin

Zamora Co gin brand Martin Miller’s is reviving an expression of its first seasonal variant, Martin Miller’s Summerful Gin.

The iteration, which carries an abv of 40%, launches in the UK this month with a SRP of GBP28 (US$35.66) per 70-cl bottle. Summerful is available in the off-premise channel through specialist spirits retailed as well as online in the market.

The gin has been created using a blend of the original Martin Miller’s gin and a blend of botanicals taken from both England and Iceland during the summer months. The mix includes rosemary and “Arctic thyme”.

Earlier this year, Zamora underwent a change of leadership, which saw Javier Pijoan take over from Emilio Restoy.

Topics in this article:
