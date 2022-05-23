WX Brands’ Bread & Butter canned Pinot Noir – Product Launch

Category – Wine, Pinot Noir, 13.5% abv

Available – From this month

Location – The US

Price – SRP of US$4.99 per 25cl can

WX Brands has kicked off a canned addition to the portfolio of its Bread & Butter wine brand.

The Pinot Noir is rolling out across the US in single and four-can pack formats, the latter for US$19.99. Bread & Butter Pinot Noir is currently available in the country in 75cl bottles, retailing at between US$12 and $14.

“Canned wine is going mainstream,” said senior VP of marketing Jeff Ngo. “With our existing bottle format of Bread & Butter Pinot Noir holding steadfast in the #1 spot in its segment, along with the seasonal transition to spring and summer outdoor activities, we are seizing the opportunity with the launch of our beloved Pinot Noir in cans.”

California-based WX acquired Bread & Butter Wine in 2017 for an undisclosed amount.

Earlier this month, Accolade Wines unveiled a canned version of its Hardys brand. The format has gone on sale in the UK.

