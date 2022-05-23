View all newsletters
May 23, 2022

WX Brands’ Bread & Butter canned Pinot Noir – Product Launch

The first canned wine from Bread & Butter

By Conor Reynolds

Bread and Butter Wine canned Pinot Noir
  • Category – Wine, Pinot Noir, 13.5% abv
  • Available – From this month
  • Location – The US
  • Price – SRP of US$4.99 per 25cl can

WX Brands has kicked off a canned addition to the portfolio of its Bread & Butter wine brand.

The Pinot Noir is rolling out across the US in single and four-can pack formats, the latter for US$19.99. Bread & Butter Pinot Noir is currently available in the country in 75cl bottles, retailing at between US$12 and $14.

“Canned wine is going mainstream,” said senior VP of marketing Jeff Ngo. “With our existing bottle format of Bread & Butter Pinot Noir holding steadfast in the #1 spot in its segment, along with the seasonal transition to spring and summer outdoor activities, we are seizing the opportunity with the launch of our beloved Pinot Noir in cans.”

California-based WX acquired Bread & Butter Wine in 2017 for an undisclosed amount.

Earlier this month, Accolade Wines unveiled a canned version of its Hardys brand. The format has gone on sale in the UK.

The rise of the hybrid in wine – Click here for a Just Drinks comment

