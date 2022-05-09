William Grant & Sons enters NFT arena with Monkey Shoulder

\nWilliam Grant & Sons has launched a collaboration with the 'Bored Ape Yacht Club' non-fungible token (NFT) project, offering consumers a limited pack from its Monkey Shoulder Scotch whisky brand.\n\n\n\nThe sale, which commenced on luxury wine and spirits marketplace BlockBar.com last week, comprises a run of 1,500 Bored Ape Club-branded Monkey Shoulder bottles. The move followed an earlier ballot on BlockBar of ten different personalised versions of the bottle, each featuring a winner\u2019s \u2018Bored Ape\u2019 avatar.\n\n\n\nExisting BlockBar NFT holders were offered the chance to purchase one of the 1,500 bottles at a 50% discount, with any remaining going on general sale on 12 May priced at .2 ETH (approximately US$5,000).\n\n\n\nLast month, Mo\u00ebt Hennessy announced a limited edition bottling from its Ardbeg single malt, to be sold as an NFT. Ardbeg Fon Fh\u00f2id was made available for sale exclusively on BlockBar.com at an SRP of 1.00 ETH (around US$3,000).\n\n\n\nIs 2022 the year cryptocurrency goes mainstream? \u2013 Consumer Trends\n