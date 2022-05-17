Vermont to reduce tax on spirits-based RTDs

\nThe US state of Vermont has passed a bill that lowers the level of tax on - and increases the number of outlets permitted to sell - spirits-based RTDs.\n\n\n\nThe bill, which requires the approval of state governor Phil Scott, would reduce the tax on the segment by 85.6%, from US$7.68 per gallon to $1.10. At the same time, an additional 1,030 wine and beer retailers in the state would be allowed to sell spirits-based RTDs. \n\n\n\nProviding Scott approves, the bill will take effect on 1 July.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nCurrently, 24 US states have signed into law reduced tax rates for lower-abv beverages made with spirits. A further 12 states have introduced bills this year that include similar reductions of the tax burden on spirits-based RTDs.\n\n\n\n\u201cNot only are Vermont spirits consumers inconvenienced by having to go to a separate store to purchase spirits-based ready-to-drink cocktails, but they also incur higher prices due to the excessive tax burden placed on these products,\u201d said Distilled Spirits Council of the United States senior VP of state government relations Jay Hibbard. \u201cThere is no reason products with the same or similar alcohol content should be taxed at such wildly varying rates.\u201d\n\n\n\nLast month, the state of New York state allowed restaurants and food establishments to once again deliver cocktails to consumers. The initiative, originally introduced to ease the effect of the pandemic on the on-premise channel, had run its course but has since been extended for three years. \n\n\n\nIs 2022 the year cryptocurrency goes mainstream? \u2013 Consumer Trends\n