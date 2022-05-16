United Breweries to revamp Kingfisher in the UK

\nThe European arm of United Breweries Group has lined up a rebrand and repositioning of its flagship Kingfisher beer brand in the UK.\n\n\n\nThe new look, which goes live in June, is aimed at giving the brand a more "premium and modern" feel. The rebrand includes changes to Kingfisher's label and outer packaging as well as a new font, glassware and other POS materials in the on-premise channel.\n\n\n\nKBE Drinks will run a marketing activation with the tagline 'Look up and see the beauty' to support the move.\n\n\n\nThe group has previously played off Kingfisher's Indian heritage to drive sales in the restaurant channel, but has also seen a 65% lift since 2019 in the off-premise. \n\n\n\n\u201cThis new look and feel will really maximise its appeal to consumers who are looking for an authentic, premium world lager with a genuine backstory,\u201d said KBE\u2019s COO, Shaun Goode. \u201cOur \u2018Look up and see the beauty\u2019 marketing campaign \u2026 will encourage consumers to think about their well-being, take a digital detox and appreciate the world around them by enjoying real-life experiences that improve mental and physical health.\u201d\n\n\n\nIn the UK, Kingfisher has been brewed by Heineken, which owns a minority stake in United Breweries, since 2013. \n\n\n\nJust Drinks presents \u2018The 24th Annual International Beer Strategies Conference\u2019 on 4-6 October\n