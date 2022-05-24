UK opens free-trade negotiations with Mexico – Tequila in the UK and Global Scotch data

\nThe UK Government has begun discussions with its counterparts in Mexico over a new free trade agreement that could boost shipments of Tequila and Scotch in each country.\n\n\n\nThe \u2018Mexico 2.0\u2019 deal, negotiations around which began on Friday (20 May), would replace the existing EU-Mexico Global Agreement currently in place between the two nations. Announcing the commencement of negotiations, the countries issued a joint statement outlining their commitment to a deal that \u201cstrengthens trade in goods and services, increases investment flows and promotes digital and cross-border trade\u201d.\n\n\n\nNegotiations were launched at Diageo's UK headquarters in London. The group, which is the world\u2019s largest Scotch whisky distiller and owns Tequila brands Don Julio and Casamigos, welcomed the news.\n\n\n\n\u201cThe continuation of tariff-free trade between the UK and Mexico will support both the growth of Scotch exports and the important Tequila category,\u201d said CEO Ivan Menezes.\n\n\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n