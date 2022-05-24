UK brewers facing bottle shortage, fueling fears of further price rises

\nA shortage of bottles fueled by the growing energy crisis looks set to hit the UK beer industry, according to a leading food and drinks wholesaler in the country.\n\n\n\nDue to the energy-intensive nature of glass production, the price of bottles has increased by 80% in the last year, leading to a fall in UK stocks. Dunns Food & Drinks, which is one of Scotland\u2019s largest wholesalers, has warned that the shortage could lead to a reduced range of bottled beers in both the on- and off-premise across the country, and has suggested any increased costs faced by producers could be passed on to consumers.\n\n\n\n\u201cOur wine and spirits suppliers from around the globe are facing ongoing struggles that will have a knock-on effect,\u201d said Dunns' operations manager, Julie Dunn. \u201cAs a result, there could be less variety in the bottled beers we see on UK shelves.\n\n\n\n\u201cSpecialist bottles and glassware hold a very important place in the heritage of the beer industry and I expect that while some breweries will convert to cans to ensure consistent supply, others will look at this as devaluing the brand, so will inevitably pass the additional cost onto beer drinkers.\u201d\n\n\n\nThe news follows a warning from the German beer industry that small- and medium-sized producers are struggling to secure bottle supply amid rising production costs and a shortage of lorry drivers.\n\n\n\nMany smaller UK producers are already switching from bottles to cans, although this is a trend that pre-dates the current crisis. Edinburgh\u2019s Vault City Brewing introduced cans in January and co-founder Steven Smith-Hay said the craft brewer would now be selling almost all of its beer in the format from next month.\n\n\n\n\u201cWe started introducing cans to our release schedule in January because of rising costs and challenges with availability,\u201d Smith-Hay said. \u201cThis was initially just for our session sours and supermarket range, but because production prices are so high we\u2019ve decided to make all our beers can-only from June, with the exception of a few special releases each year.\u201d\n\n\n\nThe brewer is currently paying around GBP0.65 (US$0.82) per bottle, an increase of 30% compared to six months ago. \u201cIt\u2019s just not viable to keep going in that direction,\u201d Smith-Hay added.\n\n\n\nLast month, Anheuser-Busch InBev\u2019s UK division moved to allay fears over a "summer beer drought" after staff at one of its breweries in the country voted in favour of strike action.\n\n\n\nJust Drinks presents 'The 24th Annual International Beer Strategies Conference' on 4-6 October\n