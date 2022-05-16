Thieves make off with US$120,000 of Scotch from J&G Grant’s Glenfarclas distillery

\nA break-in at J&G Grant\u2019s Glenfarclas distillery at the weekend has resulted in the theft of whisky worth GBP100,000 (US$122,000).\n\n\n\nThe Speyside distillery shared the news of the break in on Social Media on Sunday (15 May), describing the \u201cdestruction\u201d caused by the thieves and asking for help in catching the perpetrators. According to the company, among the Scotch whiskies stolen was a bottle of Glenfarclas 60 Year Old.\n\n\n\nThe break-in took place at around 2.45 am, with the thieves causing damage to cabinets in the visitor centre, before clearing out \u201cthe oldest and most valuable family casks\u201d from the brand\u2019s collection.\n\n\n\nSpeaking to Just Drinks, Glenfarclas production manager Callum Fraiser said the company believes the robbery was premeditated, adding that it is assisting the police with investigations. \n\n\n\n"We're hugely hurt and disappointed by what's happened," he said. "They [the thieves] knew exactly what they were doing. They've stolen 20-odd bottles from the collection, right from 1954 through to 1975, as well as the 60 Year Old."\n\n\n\nThe visitor centre at Pernod Ricard\u2019s Aberlour distillery was the victim of a similar incident last winter, with thieves making off with \u201cthousands\u201d of pounds of bottles whilst the distillery was shut for Christmas.\n\n\n\nHas whisky finally found the flavour grail? - Click here for a Just Drinks comment\n