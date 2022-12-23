14 October – Bang Energy receives US$34m lifeline, despite reported objections from Monster
Bang’s “esteemed syndicate lenders” have come to the rescue in its Chapter 11 case in Florida.
8 November – BrewDog beer on sale in Qatar despite brewer’s anti-World Cup protest campaign
The Punk IPA brewer continues to sell its beer in Qatar via a third-party distributor.
7 March – Heineken targets younger LDA consumers with Heineken Silver launch in UK and EU
Heineken hopes to woo Gen Y and Gen Z consumers with the lager
15 September – UK ‘considering scrapping soft drinks sugar tax’
New UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is reportedly weighing up scrapping the Soft Drinks Industry Levy (more commonly known as the sugar tax), in a move that could have knock-on effects for fizzy drinks brand owners.
5 August – Monster Beverage Corp. to launch branded alcoholic flavoured malt beverage
‘The Beast Unleashed’ will be Monster’s first alcohol-based product under its namesake brand moniker.
6 October – Deal done with The Wine Group as Constellation sells more wine assets
Among the labels changing hands are Cooper & Thief, 7 Moons and The Dreaming Tree.
10 November – Nestlé launches Nescafé Dolce Gusto compostable-pod system
Nestlé has announced the launch of Nescafé Dolce Gusto Neo – a new at-home coffee machine that uses paper-based and home-compostable coffee pods.
6 September – Brown-Forman reaches for gin brand Gin Mare
Until now, the US spirits major’s presence in gin centred on the London Dry brand Fords Gin.
8 August – Lion announces sale of UK operations to Odyssey Inns
The two craft brewers had been up for sale since January.
1 August – PepsiCo buys stake in energy-drinks firm Celsius Holdings
Rockstar energy drinks owner PepsiCo will become the “preferred distribution partner” for Celsius worldwide.