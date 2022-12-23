Image credit: BrewDog

14 October – Bang Energy receives US$34m lifeline, despite reported objections from Monster

Bang’s “esteemed syndicate lenders” have come to the rescue in its Chapter 11 case in Florida.

8 November – BrewDog beer on sale in Qatar despite brewer’s anti-World Cup protest campaign

The Punk IPA brewer continues to sell its beer in Qatar via a third-party distributor.

7 March – Heineken targets younger LDA consumers with Heineken Silver launch in UK and EU

Heineken hopes to woo Gen Y and Gen Z consumers with the lager

15 September – UK ‘considering scrapping soft drinks sugar tax’

New UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is reportedly weighing up scrapping the Soft Drinks Industry Levy (more commonly known as the sugar tax), in a move that could have knock-on effects for fizzy drinks brand owners.

5 August – Monster Beverage Corp. to launch branded alcoholic flavoured malt beverage

‘The Beast Unleashed’ will be Monster’s first alcohol-based product under its namesake brand moniker.

6 October – Deal done with The Wine Group as Constellation sells more wine assets

Among the labels changing hands are Cooper & Thief, 7 Moons and The Dreaming Tree.

10 November – Nestlé launches Nescafé Dolce Gusto compostable-pod system

Nestlé has announced the launch of Nescafé Dolce Gusto Neo – a new at-home coffee machine that uses paper-based and home-compostable coffee pods.

6 September – Brown-Forman reaches for gin brand Gin Mare

Until now, the US spirits major’s presence in gin centred on the London Dry brand Fords Gin.

8 August – Lion announces sale of UK operations to Odyssey Inns

The two craft brewers had been up for sale since January.

1 August – PepsiCo buys stake in energy-drinks firm Celsius Holdings

Rockstar energy drinks owner PepsiCo will become the “preferred distribution partner” for Celsius worldwide.