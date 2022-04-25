The Boston Beer Co’s Truly Vodka Seltzer – Product Launch

Category – RTD, spirits-based, 5% abv

Available – From ‘late summer’

Location – The US

Price – Not immediately available

The Boston Beer Co has added a vodka-based RTD to its Truly hard seltzer brand.

The four-strong line from Truly Vodka Seltzer follows on from last month’s launch of Truly Flavoured Vodka in the US. The line comprises:

Cherry & Lime

Blackberry & Lemon

Peach & Tangerine

Pineapple & Cranberry

The extensions are made using six-times distilled vodka and real fruit juice and contain 110 calories per 12oz (35cl) can, according to the group. An SRP was not immediately available.

In its most recent financial results, Boston Beer reported a dip in sales for the second consecutive quarter, with first-quarter sales down by more than a fifth on the corresponding period 12 months ago. The slump marks a challenging six months for the brewer, having seen sales slip by nearly 25% in the final quarter of 2021

