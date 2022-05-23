The Boston Beer Co makes cannabis play with TeaPot infused iced tea

\nThe Boston Beer Co has unveiled its first cannabis-infused beverage with the Canadian launch of an iced tea through its cannabis subsidiary.\n\n\n\nTeaPot will be available in selected provinces in the country from July and will comprise a range made from a blend of real tea and specific cannabis strains to \u201cenhance specific times of the day\u201d, according to the group. The first release, Good Day Iced Tea, contains lemon black tea infused with \u2018Pedro's Sweet Sativa\u2019, a cultivar grown in Ontario.\n\n\n\nEach 12oz (35.5cl) can of TeaPot contains 5mg of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and has been produced to minimise the taste and aroma of cannabis, according to Boston Beer. Further variants are expected to be introduced in the coming months.\n\n\n\nAn SRP line was not immediately available.\n\n\n\n"Our goal is to be the most innovative consumer-focused beverage company on the planet," said CEO Dave Burwick. "While beer is our middle name, we've also introduced successful hard teas, hard ciders, hard seltzers, and canned cocktails.\n\n\n\n\u201cWe're encouraged by the continued growth of the cannabis beverage category and we believe it's one of the next innovation frontiers. As we await further progress on US regulations, we'll continue to develop an exciting product pipeline in the federally-regulated market of Canada."\n\n\n\nCannabis-infused beverages have been legal in Canada since 2020.\n\n\n\nLast year, Anheuser-Busch InBev terminated its partnership with cannabis company Tilray.\n\n\n\nCannabis paves the way for new wave of psychedelic soft drinks - Click here for a Just Drinks comment\n