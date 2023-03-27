Champagne Henriot /credit: Champagne Henriot Facebook/

Terroirs et Vignerons de Champagne (TEVC) has entered into “exclusive” talks to acquire Champagne Henriot.

TEVC, the company behind the Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne brand, is in discussions with Artémis Domaines, Henriot’s owner.

In a statement, TEVC said Henriot’s positioning and distribution are “fully in line with TEVC’s premiumisation strategy”.

The statement added Artémis Domaines had received “multiple offers”.

Artémis Domaines attained the Henriot brand last October after it merged with the label’s owner Maisons & Domaines Henriot.

Two months later, Artémis Domaines, owned by the Pinault family of Château Latour fame, bought outright the Champagne producer Maison Jacquesson.

TEVC comprises 82 co-operatives that represent nearly 6,000 wine growers across 2,750 hectares in the French region.

The Pinault family reportedly owns three-quarters of the recently-formed Artémis Domaines group, and the Henriot family the remainder.

Artémis Domaines was founded in 1992 by François Pinault, the founder of luxury fashion company Kering, which owns the likes of Alexander McQueen and Yves Saint Laurent.

Its assets range from luxury yachts to fashion houses and include first-growth Bordeaux winery Chateau Latour and Christie’s auction house. It also owns stakes in wineries in Burgundy, Côtes du Rhône, Champagne, Oregon and California.