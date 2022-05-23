Tequila on top in US while Gen Z develops taste for red wine – research

\nRTD cocktails - particularly those with a Tequila base - non-alcoholic drinks and red wine look set for a strong summer in the US, according to a new consumer report from e-commerce delivery platform Drizly.\n\n\n\nThe company's annual 'Consumer Trend Report', released late last week, sheds light on the drinking intentions of US consumers and paints a picture of emerging 'Generation Z' imbibers in the country. The report, based on Drizly sales data and a survey of 1,000 LDA drinkers, reveals that Tequila, RTD cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks are poised to prove popular amongst American consumers in the coming months.\n\n\n\nThe enduring popularity of Tequila comes as little surprise - The combined Tequila & Mezcal segment saw annual sales of US$7.9bn in 2021 (according to GlobalData). US adults surveyed by Drizly placed the spirit top of the pile of drinks they plan to consume more of this year. Tequila-based RTD\u2019s ranked highest in terms of new kinds of drinks that Americans want to try the most, with 43% of those surveyed giving the segment their highest priority.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n