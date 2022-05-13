View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
May 13, 2022

Steam Whistle Brewing’s MTV Hard Seltzer Juicy Shore Vodka Soda – Product Launch

MTV Hard Seltzer - ready for Canada's summer season

By Olly Wehring

MTV Hard Seltzer Juicy Shore cans
  • Category – RTD, vodka-based, 5% abv
  • Available – From this month
  • Location – Canada, available in Ontario through the on- and off-premise channels
  • Price – SRP of CAD2.95 (US$2.25) per 35.5cl cans

Steam Whistle Brewing has teamed up with MTV Entertainment Group and Paramount Consumer Products for an MTV-branded RTD in Canada.

Positioned as a hard seltzer, Juicy Shore has a vodka base and will debut with a ‘Tropical Punch’ SKU. The initial launch from MTV Hard Seltzer uses the channel’s ‘Jersey Shore’ reality series as its hook.

“Ready-to-drink beverages are a hot, growing trend, attracting drinkers from all customer segments,” said Steam Whistly. “MTV Hard Seltzer delivers the category’s desired low-cal/low-sugar recipe and pre-mixed convenience, but stands out with its full-flavour, vibrantly coloured packaging, playful graphics and legendary MTV personality.”

As well as MTV Hard Seltzer, Toronto-based Steam Whistle also owns the namesake lager brand as well as Beau’s All-Natural Brewery.

Earlier this year, Molson Coors Beverage Co doubled its presence in Canada’s hard seltzer market with expansions of its Vizzy Hard Seltzer and Coors Seltzer brands.

Is 2022 the year cryptocurrency goes mainstream? – Consumer Trends

Related Companies
AUSTRIA JUICE

Global manufacturer of fruit juice concentrates, flavours and beverage bases

Visit Profile
IFF

Brewing & Distilling Solutions

Visit Profile
Treatt

Global Extracts and Ingredients Manufacturer

Visit Profile

Topics in this article:
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every quarter.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Just Drinks