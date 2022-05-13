Steam Whistle Brewing’s MTV Hard Seltzer Juicy Shore Vodka Soda – Product Launch

Category – RTD, vodka-based, 5% abv

Available – From this month

Location – Canada, available in Ontario through the on- and off-premise channels

Price – SRP of CAD2.95 (US$2.25) per 35.5cl cans

Steam Whistle Brewing has teamed up with MTV Entertainment Group and Paramount Consumer Products for an MTV-branded RTD in Canada.

Positioned as a hard seltzer, Juicy Shore has a vodka base and will debut with a ‘Tropical Punch’ SKU. The initial launch from MTV Hard Seltzer uses the channel’s ‘Jersey Shore’ reality series as its hook.

“Ready-to-drink beverages are a hot, growing trend, attracting drinkers from all customer segments,” said Steam Whistly. “MTV Hard Seltzer delivers the category’s desired low-cal/low-sugar recipe and pre-mixed convenience, but stands out with its full-flavour, vibrantly coloured packaging, playful graphics and legendary MTV personality.”

As well as MTV Hard Seltzer, Toronto-based Steam Whistle also owns the namesake lager brand as well as Beau’s All-Natural Brewery.

Earlier this year, Molson Coors Beverage Co doubled its presence in Canada’s hard seltzer market with expansions of its Vizzy Hard Seltzer and Coors Seltzer brands.

