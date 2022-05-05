View all newsletters
May 5, 2022

SHS Drinks’ WKD Berry Blast – Product Launch

The group is targeting younger LDA consumers with the launch

By Conor Reynolds

WKD Berry Blast
  • Category – RTD, spirit-based, 4% abv
  • Available – From this month
  • Location – The UK
  • Price – SRP of GBP3.39 (US$4.25) per 70cl bottle

SHS Drinks brand WKD is introducing a new berry flavoured RTD variant in the UK.

WKD Berry Blast will roll out across on and off-premise channels in the country from this month. The limited edition variant is aimed at targeting younger LDA consumers with an interest in new and innovative flavours, according to the brand.

The flavour will be available in the brand’s standard 70cl bottle size, as well as in 27.5cl bottles as part of a WKD mixed 10-pack. Its launch will be accompanied by a tailored social media campaign, as well as broader unspecified marketing spend by SHS Drinks on the WKD brand this summer.

“Berry is set to be the next big thing in RTD flavours and our eye-catching Berry Blast packs are going to ensure that WKD is front and centre and grabs consumer attention in independents,” said WKD’s head of brand Alison Gray. “Our target market actively seeks out innovation and new variants.”

Last summer, SHS Drinks released a cocktail range from its WKD brand featuring variants including Blue Lagoon and Tropical Sunrise.

