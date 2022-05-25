Riboli Family Wines expands US import presence with Avanti division

\nLos Angeles-based Riboli Family Wines has created a new unit showcasing wine brands from France, Italy, and New Zealand.\n\n\n\nAvanti will handle the US importation responsibilities for wine regions and producers that place sustainability at the forefront of their businesses, according to the group. The division, which will be led by Riboli\u2019s VP of sales, Rebecca Powelson, will represent:\n\n\n\nChampagne Nomin\u00e9-Renard - a portfolio of Brut, Brut Ros\u00e9, Blanc de Blancs, and VintageLoire Collection - French wines from vineyards in the Loire's Chinon and SancerreUrlar - organic vegan, biodynamic wines from New ZealandThe Champion - a Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand, andSanto - a Moscato d'Asti and a ros\u00e9 from Italy\n\n\n\nThe wines range in price from US$15 to $100 per bottle.\n\n\n\n"We felt there was an opportunity to define and grow this part of our portfolio,\u201d said sales senior VP Paul Roberts. \u201cThe Avanti division provides one destination for our customers to shop a vast selection of high-quality imported wine brands."\n\n\n\nRiboli Family Wines was established in 1917 and has remained family-owned for four generations. The group\u2019s owned portfolio includes Riboli Estates Group as well as the Stella Rosa brand. In 2019, Riboli extended the Stella Rosa roster with the addition of a Ruby Ros\u00e9 Grapefruit variant.\n\n\n\nThe rise of the hybrid in wine - Click here for a Just Drinks comment\n