Rémy Cointreau toasts premium spirits boom as full-year profits soar

\nSpirits group reports full-year sales of EUR1.31bn (US$1.4bn), up 27.3% on year previousCognac division jumps by more than a quarter (+26.3%), Liqueurs & Spirits arm up 31.7%, driven by Cointreau, Bruichladdich and The Botanist.Profits rise nearly 40%, beating analyst predictions\n\n\n\nR\u00e9my Cointreau believes it is \u201cperfectly positioned\u201d to take advantage of premium spirits trends, as the France-headquartered spirits group beat analyst predictions in both sales and profits for the full year to the end of March.\n\n\n\nThe R\u00e9my Martin Cognac brand owner hailed the popularity of higher-quality drinks among consumers, as it shrugged off inflationary cost pressures and the impact of Covid lockdowns in China to record profits of EUR334.4m, a near 40% rise on the year previous. The 39.9% increase topped analyst predictions on profits for the group, which had stood at 38.6%.\n\n\n\nThe group\u2019s total sales for the year, meanwhile, were EUR1.3bn, up from EUR1.1bn the year before.\n\n\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n