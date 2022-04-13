Radeberger Gruppe introduces Schöfferhofer variants in US

Radeberger Gruppe is seeking to tap into consumer demand for tropical fruit flavours with the addition of two new beers from its Schöfferhofer brand in the US.

The brews, which have previously been available in the brand’s domestic German market, comprise Juicy Pineapple and Wild Cherry. The Juicy Pineapple flavour will be available in 11.2oz (31cl) bottles and in kegs for on-premise venues, while Wild Cherry will form part of a canned Schöfferhofer ‘Happy Pack’ alongside Grapefruit, Pomegranate and Passion Fruit, and will be sold in off-premise locations nationwide.

Both are made from 50% Hefeweizen beer and 50% fruit juice, and have an abv of 2.5%. An SRP for the products was not immediately available.

The brand’s flagship beer, Schöfferhofer Grapefruit, debuted in the US in 2014, and was followed by a Pomegranate extension three years later.

