Proof Strength takes Bacoo Rum, Ron Colón Salvadoreño to Latin & Central America

\nProof Strength has agreed a distribution arrangement with The Premium Brands Group (PBG) for Bacoo Rum and Ron Col\u00f3n Salvadore\u00f1o in Latin America, Central America and the Caribbean.\n\n\n\nThe Netherlands-based spirits distributor, which has been the global distribution partner for Bacoo since 2019, has appointed PBG to handle the two brands, taking the total number of markets in which the pair are available to 70. PGB has a \u201cstrong presence\u201d in The Caribbean, Central and South America, according to Proof Strength.\n\n\n\n\u201cEspecially now we are expanding the team and territory, it made perfect sense to expand our rum portfolio and partner up with Proof Strength," said PBG owner Alberto Guttman. "We are proud to welcome Bacoo and Ron Col\u00f3n Salvadore\u00f1o to the family.\u201d\n\n\n\nEarlier this week, Campari Group published its first annual 'UK Rum Category Report', analysing the current trends in the segment. Among its findings were that spiced and flavoured expressions are acting as an entry point for consumers to the category.\n\n\n\n\u201cEach country has its own rules; there is no global rum appellation\u201d \u2013 Havana Club International CEO Christian Barr\u00e9\n